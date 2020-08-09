Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six more people die due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 13,847, they said. A total of 34,688 people in the state have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, a health department official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 13:56 IST
Six more people die due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan on Sunday recorded six more fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 784, while the virus tally mounted to 51,924 with detection of 596 new cases, officials said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 13,847, they said.

A total of 34,688 people in the state have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, a health department official said. Of the new fatalities, four were reported in Kota and two in Jaipur, the official said.

Jaipur alone has reported 217 COVID-19 deaths so far, followed by 85 in Jodhpur, 57 in Bharatpur, 55 in Ajmer, 48 in Bikaner, 45 in Kota, 34 in Nagaur, 31 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur. Among the fresh cases, 71 were reported in Jaipur, 57 in Sikar, 46 in Rajsamand, 43 in Ajmer, 42 in Barmer, 39 in Chittorgarh, 34 in Nagaur, 29 in Bikaner, 28 in Udaipur, 26 in Alwar, 25 in Sawai Madhopur, 23 each in Baran and Sriganganagar besides those recorded in other districts of the state.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact

Saudi Aramcos net income plunged by 50 in the first half of the year, according to figures published on Sunday, offering a revealing glimpse into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the worlds biggest oil producers. Profits for...

Cong must find full-term president to arrest perception of being 'rudderless': Tharoor

The Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is adrift and rudderless, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. Tharoor also said that he cert...

FACTBOX-Afghan prisoner release: What it is, what it means for peace

An Afghan grand assembly, known as the Loya Jirga, on Sunday approved the release of 400 hard-core Taliban prisoners, a decision endorsed by President Ashraf Ghani, paving the way for peace talks between the government and the insurgents ai...

Inflow of 90,000 cusecs pushes Mettur Dam level to 75.83 feet

Due to the heavy inflow, the water-level in the Mettur Dam in Salem district on Sunday stood at 75.83 feet against the capacity of 120 feet. The inflow, which was 55,000 cusecs on Saturday, increased to 90,000 cusecs this morning, raising t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020