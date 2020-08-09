Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW received 2,914 complaints in July, highest since Nov 2018

The NCW received 2,914 complaints of crimes committed against women in July this year, the highest since November 2018 when the #MeToo movement was at its peak in the country. According to data by the National Commission for Women, 660 complaints of domestic violence were received in July alone. Of the 2,914 complaints, 774 were received under the right to live with dignity clause.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 14:09 IST
NCW received 2,914 complaints in July, highest since Nov 2018

The NCW received 2,914 complaints of crimes committed against women in July this year, the highest since November 2018 when the #MeToo movement was at its peak in the country. According to data by the National Commission for Women, 660 complaints of domestic violence were received in July alone.

Of the 2,914 complaints, 774 were received under the right to live with dignity clause. The right to live with dignity clause takes into account the emotional abuse of women. The number of complaints received in July have been highest since November 2018 - a period when the #MeToo movement was at its peak in the country.

In November 2018, the commission had received 3,339 complaints. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma attributed the rise in complaints to the increased activity of the commission on social media platforms.

"The complaints have increased because we are very active on social media now and we are registering cases from Twitter and other social media platforms too. We have a WhatsApp number for reporting cases which was not in place earlier," she said. Among states, Uttar Pradesh recorded more than half of the total complaints at 1,461 followed by Delhi at 338.

The second-highest number of complaints were received under the protection of women against domestic violence category at 660, the data showed. There were 493 complaints of harassment of married women and dowry harassment, the data showed.

According to the data, 146 complaints of police apathy towards women and 110 complaints of cyber crime were received by the commission. As many as 148 complaints of rape and attempt to rape were received while 50 complaints of sexual harassment were received by the commission in July this year, the data showed.

Sharma encouraged women to reach out to the NCW whenever they wanted. "The NCW is working for the well-being of women so they can reach us any time, any day," she added.

Last month, 2,043 complaints were received by the commission..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact

Saudi Aramcos net income plunged by 50 in the first half of the year, according to figures published on Sunday, offering a revealing glimpse into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the worlds biggest oil producers. Profits for...

Cong must find full-term president to arrest perception of being 'rudderless': Tharoor

The Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is adrift and rudderless, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. Tharoor also said that he cert...

FACTBOX-Afghan prisoner release: What it is, what it means for peace

An Afghan grand assembly, known as the Loya Jirga, on Sunday approved the release of 400 hard-core Taliban prisoners, a decision endorsed by President Ashraf Ghani, paving the way for peace talks between the government and the insurgents ai...

Inflow of 90,000 cusecs pushes Mettur Dam level to 75.83 feet

Due to the heavy inflow, the water-level in the Mettur Dam in Salem district on Sunday stood at 75.83 feet against the capacity of 120 feet. The inflow, which was 55,000 cusecs on Saturday, increased to 90,000 cusecs this morning, raising t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020