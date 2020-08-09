Goa taking steps to make agri sector self-reliant: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said his government had taken several initiatives to make the sector "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant). He said the state government had started a special drive to offer Pradhan Mantri Kisan Credit Card to 30,000 farmers in Goa, which will enable them to get collateral-free, interest-free credit of upto Rs 1.6 lakh.

"PM Shri @narendramodi ji has provided much needed impetus to the agriculture sector in this phase of pandemic. Our Govt is working on several fronts to make Goa AatmaNirbhar in agriculture and is committed to provide all support to the farmers in the state," Sawant tweeted.

"Under Foot and Mouth Disease control programme, vaccination commences from the second week of July, 1,76,000 doses and 88,000 ear tags supplied to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of livestock in Goa," he added. Deputy CM and Agriculture Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar said his department wants to cover maximum farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Kavlekar said farmers only to have pay two per cent of the sum insured as share of premium for Kharif crops, 1.5 per cent for Rabi crops and five per cent for horticulture and commercial crops under PMFBY..