Man rapes 22-yr-old colleague inside shop in Mumbai, held

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her colleague inside a garments shop near Juhu Tara Road here, the police said. According to police officials of Santacruz police station, the manager of the shop asked the woman to go to another shop, where accused Vikas Verma was alone.

The incident took place on the evening of August 5 at the shop and the accused was arrested two days later. Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector, Santacruz police station said: "After the manager asked the woman to go to another shop. When the woman reached, Verma pulled down the shutter of the shop saying that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials would harass them if they keep the shop open. Verma shut the shop and switched off the lights and CCTV camera, and then sexually assaulted her."

Verma has been booked under Section 342, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)