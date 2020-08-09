Kisan union gen secy held for objectionable posts on social media

A general secretary of the Bhanu faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union was held in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli for allegedly posting objectionable messages on social media against a trading community, police said on Sunday

According to SHO Satyapal Singh, a case was lodged against Anil Malik and he was arrested following a protest by members of the community

According to him, it is alleged that Malik posted objectionable messages against the Viashya samaj besides criticising the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by saying that people needed a coronavirus hospital, not a temple.