Couple stabbed to death by family members in Bihar

In a suspected case of honour killing in Bihar's Aurangabad district, a 19-year-old woman and his 22-year-old boyfriend were stabbed to death allegedly by her family members and an attempt was made to cremate the two bodies, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-08-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 15:47 IST
In a suspected case of honour killing in Bihar's Aurangabad district, a 19-year-old woman and his 22-year-old boyfriend were stabbed to death allegedly by her family members and an attempt was made to cremate the two bodies, a senior police officer said on Sunday. Two persons have been arrested in this connection, and at least three others detained for questioning, Aurangabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Kumar said.

The victims, residents of Kapasia village in Mufassil police station area of the district, were in a relationship for the past two years, he said. "The woman was at her boyfriend's residence on Saturday morning when her family members reached there and asked her to leave immediately. As she refused, her brother allegedly stabbed the two of them to death.

"The 22-year-old was probably alone at home during the time of the incident. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of honour killing," the SP said. Her family members then reportedly took the two bodies to a nearby river ghat, and set them alight on a pyre. Upon suspicion, a few locals informed the police, he said.

A team of police officers reached the spot and took the half-burnt bodies into custody, the SP said. "An FIR has been lodged in the case and 10-12 persons from both the families have been named accused. Two persons, the man's brother and uncle, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident, and at least three persons detained so far," he told PTI, adding that the woman's family members are on the run.

