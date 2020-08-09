Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmir-based doctor treating COVID patients for over 4 months dies after contracting disease

In his message, the Lt governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of the great corona warrior and strength to the bereaved family members, an official spokesman said. He said Sinha also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mir. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir also expressed condolences over Mir's demise, saying the deceased sacrificed his life while serving his patients. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Mir was a hero, and the party was deeply saddened by his death.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-08-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:26 IST
Kashmir-based doctor treating COVID patients for over 4 months dies after contracting disease

A senior doctor in Kashmir who was on the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 died at a hospital here on Sunday after contracting the disease, officials said. Dr Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Pampore area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, passed away in the morning at the SKIMS hospital in Soura here, they said.

The officials said Mir had been treating COVID-19 patients for the past four months and in the process, contracted the virus. The doctor tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. He was later shifted to an intensive care unit as he could not maintain oxygen saturation and passed away this morning, they added.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the family of the doctor, who was working as a medical officer in Pulwama. In his message, the Lt governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of the great corona warrior and strength to the bereaved family members, an official spokesman said.

He said Sinha also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mir. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir also expressed condolences over Mir's demise, saying the deceased sacrificed his life while serving his patients.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Mir was a hero, and the party was deeply saddened by his death. "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Dr. Mohd Ashraf Mir sb due to Covid. He was working round the clock since the pandemic began. May his soul rest in peace & his family find the courage to bear this irreparable loss. Our sincere condolences to the bereaved. He's a hero," it said in a tweet.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Record 7 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in a day; recovery rate rises to 68.78 pc: Health Ministry

Scaling up testing capacity, over seven lakh samples have been examined for COVID-19 in a day taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 2,41,06,535, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The number of recoveries too has surged to ...

Macron tells Lebanon donor conference: "we must act quickly"

World powers owe the Lebanese people support after a massive blast devastated the countrys capital, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed, Ma...

GeM to roll out advanced version in next couple of months: CEO

Public procurement portal GeM will roll out its advanced version in the next couple of months which will be anchored in the unified procurement system to provide a single user flow for government buyers, a senior official said on Sunday. Go...

Lebanese call for an uprising after protests rock Beirut

Some Lebanese called on Sunday for a sustained uprising to topple their leaders amid public fury over this weeks devastating explosion in Beirut, and the countrys top Christian Maronite cleric said the cabinet should resign. Protesters have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020