People's representatives must follow COVID-19 norms: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran on Sunday said political leaders and people's representatives should follow norms for safety from COVID-19 and set an example to the public. She said there were photographs and reports in the media that some of the people's representatives were seen violating the guidelines introduced to fight the pandemic.

"There are umpteen pictures daily in the media showing social distancing being violated by people's representatives themselves and this is despite being few of them having tested positive for the virus," she said. In her whatsapp message, Bedi said unless political leadership shows respect for whatever they want the public to do, the war against COVID-19 would be a case of taking two steps forward and three steps backwards.

She said,"It is the need of the hour that every single public representative takes responsibility for his own area and observes personal discipline." The Lieutenant Governor appealed to the people also to not be part of gatherings or situations where social distance is not practised..