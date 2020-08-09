Left Menu
27,600 litres of chemicals containing spirit seized by Punjab excise Dept

The Punjab Excise Department seized 27,600 litres of chemicals containing spirit in raids conducted at three places in Mohali's Dera Bassi on Sunday, a statement from the state's Excise and Taxation Department said, adding that it was the biggest haul of such nature by the department.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 09-08-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:50 IST
The Punjab Excise Department seized 27,600 litres of chemicals containing spirit on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Excise Department seized 27,600 litres of chemicals containing spirit in raids conducted at three places in Mohali's Dera Bassi on Sunday, a statement from the state's Excise and Taxation Department said, adding that it was the biggest haul of such nature by the department. "The special team from Mohali seized a heavy quantity of 27,600 litres of chemical containing spirit from 3 places. It was stored in 136 drums of 200 litres capacity each. It is so far the biggest haul of such nature by the department. Four persons have been arrested," a spokesperson of the Excise and Taxation Department was quoted in the statement.

Cracking down further on illicit trading and smuggling in the state, the department conducted raids in three places - the Allychem Chemicals godown where 82 drums of 200 litres were seized, Om Solvi Trading where 49 drums were seized and Pure Solutions, where 7 drums were seized. The owners of these firms are among the arrested. "The link for these firms have been traced from an earlier raid carried out by the department on July 23 almost a week before the unfortunate tragedy when 5,300 litres of chemicals and spirit was recovered from the premises of Binny Chemicals. It is reported that these firms used to supply the material to Binny Chemicals who would sell it in the market," the statement added.

It further said, "During the investigation, the accused revealed that they were reducing the waste of pharmaceutical companies. However, they couldn't clarify the products they were manufacturing as also their customers. Investigations are in progress to examine the record and to trace further links of the accused in the case." The Excise department has also involved chemical experts of the Forensic Science Laboratory to examine records and further trace links of the accused in the case.

The Punjab excise department on Saturday issued a helpline or complaint number for registering liquor-related offences in the state. "Excise Department, Punjab has issued a helpline or complaint number 98759-61126 for registering information or complaints regarding excise offences, such as smuggling of liquor, illegal distilleries or units for making liquor," the excise department said. (ANI)

