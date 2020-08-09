Left Menu
Development News Edition

CISF official asked if I am Indian as I don't know Hindi: DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday alleged that a CISF official asked her if "she was an Indian" as she could not speak Hindi, prompting the paramilitary force to respond saying appropriate action will be taken.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 17:05 IST
CISF official asked if I am Indian as I don't know Hindi: DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday alleged that a CISF official asked her if "she was an Indian" as she could not speak Hindi, prompting the paramilitary force to respond saying appropriate action will be taken. The incident is understood to have taken place when Kanimozhi was at the Chennai international airport to take a flight to Delhi.

"Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if “I am an Indian” when I asked her to speak to me in Tamil or English as I did not know Hindi," Kanimozhi, who is also the DMK's women's wing secretary, said on her official Twitter account. "I would like to know from when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi," she tweeted with the hashtag “hindiimposition”.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sought details from her soon after. "Warm greetings from @CISFHQrs. We sincerely acknowledge your unpleasant experience. Kindly DM journey details; name of airport, location, date, and time of the incident for appropriate action in the matter," the CISF tweeted.

Kanimozhi is the member of Parliament from Thoothukkudi in Tamil Nadu. The CISF is the national civil aviation security force and it provides counter-terrorist and anti-sabotage cover to 64 such facilities in the country at present.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

GCC unites to seek UN extension of Iran arms embargo

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has asked the United Nations to extend an international arms embargo on Iran, a move pushed strongly by the United States. The secretariat of the GCC, made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the ...

Punjab health minister slams AAP over coronavirus management

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday questioned the AAP governments coronavirus strategy in Delhi while claiming that his state fared better in the fight against the pandemic. The minister in a statement said the Aam Aadmi Pa...

Record 7 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in a day; recovery rate rises to 68.78 pc: Health Ministry

Scaling up testing capacity, over seven lakh samples have been examined for COVID-19 in a day taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 2,41,06,535, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The number of recoveries too has surged to ...

Macron tells Lebanon donor conference: "we must act quickly"

World powers owe the Lebanese people support after a massive blast devastated the countrys capital, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed, Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020