Fake Maoists extort money from Odisha businessman, 3 arrested

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly extorting money from a businessman by posing as Maoists in Odishas Kalahandi district, police said. "They wanted to make money at the cost of the businessman," Panda said. Three mobile phones and Rs 70,000 have been seized from them, Panda said..

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 09-08-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 17:21 IST
Fake Maoists extort money from Odisha businessman, 3 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly extorting money from a businessman by posing as Maoists in Odishas Kalahandi district, police said. They had initially demanded Rs 10 lakh from the businessman, a resident of Badpujhariguda village under Jaipatna police station limits, on Saturday after identifying themselves as Maoists, a police officer said.

When the person expressed his inability to dole out the amount it was finally settled at Rs 70,000 and the trio collected the money from the businessman's house on Saturday night, Dharamgarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) L Panda said. The businessman reported the matter to the police and the number from which the extortion call was made could be tracked, leading to the arrest of the three persons.

During investigation, it was found that the persons were not Maoists, the SDPO said. "They wanted to make money at the cost of the businessman," Panda said.

Three mobile phones and Rs 70,000 have been seized from them, Panda said..

