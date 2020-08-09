Historians, architects express concern over new Bihar heritage commission

Historians, preservationists, and scholars have expressed "deep concern" over the newly-constituted Bihar heritage commission, alleging that the panel has "no representation" from conservation architects and other independent domain experts. The Bihar government, however, has said that the panel has been set up as per the norms under the Bihar Urban Planning and Development Rules, 2014.

The Bihar Urban Arts and Heritage Commission has been recently set up by the state government, after a plea by heritage organisation INTACH in the Patna High Court. The state government, in its additional response to the two PILs filed in August 2019, has said that in the light of the directions of the court, the "commission has been constituted with a notification dated March 30" this year "under the provision of the rule 85 of the Bihar Urban Planning and Development Rules, 2014".

The seven-member panel is headed by the principal secretary, Department of Art, Culture and Youth of the Bihar government, with other members represented from the Department of Urban Development and Housing, Building Construction Department, Tourism Department, and the state's Directorate of Archaeology, among others, according to the additional response filed by it. Historians, conservation architects, scholars, preservationists and other domain experts have taken strong exception to "no external members being made part of the heritage commission" with many alleging that it reduces the panel to a mere "rubber stamp of the state government".

They pitched for including eminent people and independent experts from various fields related to art, history, architecture and urban planning in the new commission. Noted historian and author Surendra Gopal, who has been advocating for long for a heritage conservation policy in Bihar and pitched for preservation of the centuries-old Patna Collectorate, said, "The government wants to change the face of Patna, and historical buildings are being erased year after year in the name of development." The 84-year-old author of 'Patna in the 19th Century' urged the government to include historians and architectural history scholars also in the heritage commission, saying "a few government members cannot decide the fate of built heritage" of Patna and rest of Bihar.

Historian Irfan Habib said he was "deeply concerned" over the issue and alleged that independent domain experts are "deliberately kept away" from such heritage commissions so that the "government can carry out demolition in the name of development and no one opposes". Renowned author Amit Chaudhuri, who himself is a petitioner in a PIL filed last year in connection with the Heritage Conservation Committee of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, said, "A heritage commission decides the future of the heritage fabric of a city, so it must be broad-based." "The Bihar heritage commission must include a lot of eminent personalities, conservation architects, historians, building preservation experts, and others to make it a holistic body that will make sound recommendations to the government with proper scientific approach, not driven by prejudice about the colonial past of a building," he said.

In 2016, a proposal was made by the Bihar government to demolish the iconic Patna Collectorate to make way for a high-rise complex. The Patna Chapter of Delhi-based Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) had filed two PILs on August 30 last year on preservation of the Collectorate and other heritage landmarks of the city, and constitution of the Bihar Urban Are and Heritage Commission.

After hearing the two PILs jointly, the Patna High Court had last September stayed the proposed demolition of the government complex while restraining the state authorities from "causing any harm to the collectorate building until further orders", bringing some relief to the heritage lovers. According to Sanket, who is an advocate from the INTACH Patna team, "the heritage commission has been set up, but it only has members from the government, and it should have representation from noted domain experts to present independent views".

The Collectorate is one of the last surviving signatures of Dutch architecture in the Bihar capital, especially the Record Room and the old District Engineer's Office. Other buildings in the Collectorate complex include the British-era DM office building and the 1938-built District Board Patna building. Some of the key scenes of Oscar-winning film 'Gandhi' were shot in the Dutch-era Record Room and British-era DM Office.

"As per the supplementary counter affidavit filed in the court by the Bihar government, the commission was set up in March. Then an inspection of the Collectorate was held on May 12 by its members and subsequently by its head on May 27, following which a meeting was held by the commission on June 1," Sanket said. The commission after the meeting came to a conclusion that the "structure-in-issue at Collectorate is not important from the point of view of history, architecture, aesthetics" and hence, "need doesn't seem to arise to preserve it", according to the supplementary counter affidavit filed by the government.

Kolkata-based conservation architect Manish Chakraborty who has worked on conservation and restoration projects of the St Olav's Church and the Danish Tavern, which was reduced to less than a skeletal state, in Serampore in West Bengal welcomed the formation of the heritage commission. "However, heritage buildings and their preservation is a complex and technical subject. So, a lot of technical experts from the field of art and architecture, and representatives from ASI and also independent organisations working on conservation, should be included in it," he said. "Inspection of a heritage building is a scientific process and needs a proper survey by experts following norms. In Bihar heritage commission case, the norm seems to have been not followed, before making the judgement on the building," Chakraborty said.

Patna High Court advocate and PIL activist Kumar Shanu alleged that the "new commission has been constituted with only government members to lay grounds to justify the old proposal of the government to demolish the Collectorate". Author Chaudhuri said, "A heritage commission's job is to preserve the heritage of a city. In an era of greedy development, such a commission cannot become a tool to facilitate demolition".