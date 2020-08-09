Left Menu
Man arrested for killing wife in J&K's Reasi

"Based on the post-mortem report, doctor's opinion and other eye and circumstantial witnesses, police completed the inquest proceedings and registered a murder case against the accused," the official said adding that a probe is underway and further details are awaited.

09-08-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A young man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly strangling his wife to death in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The 24-year-old victim, Sapna Devi, was found hanging from a tree in an agriculture field at Thub Thanol on June 9.

During investigation, the police team examined the spot and collected all circumstantial evidences which suggested murder and zeroed in on Devi's husband Sudesh Kumar who broke down during interrogation and confessed to have murdered his wife, a police official said. "Based on the post-mortem report, doctor's opinion and other eye and circumstantial witnesses, police completed the inquest proceedings and registered a murder case against the accused," the official said adding that a probe is underway and further details are awaited.

