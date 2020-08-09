Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Sri Lankan don poisoned to death by revengeful woman?"

The suspicion arose after a postmortem report revealed that the finger and toe nails of the deceased gangster were bluish indicating poisoning, police sources said. Police said they suspect the don was killed as media reports in Sri Lanka indicated that Lokka, wanted by the Interpol and the Lankan police for various crimes, was poisoned to death in India in early July.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:04 IST
"Sri Lankan don poisoned to death by revengeful woman?"

Coimbatore, Aug 9 (PTI): The question whether Amani Thanji, who had been living with the Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka, poisoned him to death to avenge the killing of her husband in the island nation, is doing the rounds among the police and public. The suspicion arose after a postmortem report revealed that the finger and toe nails of the deceased gangster were bluish indicating poisoning, police sources said.

Police said they suspect the don was killed as media reports in Sri Lanka indicated that Lokka, wanted by the Interpol and the Lankan police for various crimes, was poisoned to death in India in early July. It was also reported in the newspapers, quoting the Lankan intelligence, that a gang opposed to Lokka had sent a woman to finish him off.

Lokka reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and died on July 3 and the body, after the postmortem, was shifted to Madurai and cremated the next day. The CB-CID, investigating into the case, has arrested three persons - Thanji, Sivakami Sundari and Dyaneshwaran - on the charge of fabricating documents to get for Lokka an aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh. He had been staying here since 2017.

The investigating agency has sent viscera samples to Chennai for examination to help in doing DNA tests and in identifying whether the deceased don was really Lokka. CB-CID is also working on to match some fingerprints received from the residence, where Lokka and Thanji were staying, with that of the gangster to establish his identity, the sources said.

The agency has filed a petition in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court seeking to take the three into its custody for interrogation. The case is coming up for hearing on Wednesday, even as Thanji was shifted to Puzhal prison in Chennai where foreign nationals are generally lodged.

Thanji was hospitalised before being shifted to Chennai as she had taken an overdose of pills to terminate her two-month pregnancy, the police said..

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

One killed as van overturns

A van driver was killed when thevehicle overturned near Shankarpur village in Nagpur districtof Maharashtra, police said on SundayThe deceased Raja Chhannu Maraskolhe 35 was speedingat the time of the accident on Saturday evening, an offici...

Ghaziabad police chief addresses cops' grievances

The district police chief on Sunday said he held a meeting with policemen and settled their complaints, mainly related to leaves and heavy workloadAs many as 250 policemen were present at the meeting to express their grievances and issued f...

Mahakal Temple: Entry for devotees from outside MP from Mon

After a 20-day ban amid the coronavirus outbreak, devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will be allowed entry into the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain from Monday, an official said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the district...

Goa Cong demands investigation in Shrikant Ajgaonkar's role in match-fixing allegations

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee GPCC has demanded an investigation into the role of Shrikant Ajgaonkar, who is the vice-chairman of Goa Football Development Council GFDC, in the match-fixing allegations in Goan domestic football. GPCC Spokes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020