Noida's COVID-19 tally nears 6,000; active cases rise to 929

The number of active cases in the district stood at 929, with 85 more patients getting discharged since Saturday, according to the data released by the UP health department. So far, 4,973 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest in the state after Lucknow (6,531), it showed.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 77 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the district's tally to 5,945, official data showed. The number of active cases in the district stood at 929, with 85 more patients getting discharged since Saturday, according to the data released by the UP health department.

So far, 4,973 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second-highest in the state after Lucknow (6,531), it showed. The district has recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus till now and the mortality rate among positive cases stands at 0.72 percent, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 83.65 percent from 83.29 percent on Saturday. Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 12th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,082), followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,840), Varanasi (2,349), Allahabad (1,995), Bareilly (1,763), Gorakhpur (1,539), Jaunpur (1,188), Aligarh (1,247), Ghaziabad (1,035), Azamgarh (1,004) and Ballia (996), according to the data. There are 47,890 active cases across Uttar Pradesh. So far, 72,650 patients have recovered across the state, the data showed.

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK's 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

