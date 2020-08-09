1,300 new cases take Delhi's COVID-19 caseload to over 1.45 lakh; death toll climbs to 4,111

Left Menu
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday attributed the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital to "patients from outside getting tested here". "There have been reports that coronavirus cases are increasing in the national capital. Many patients from outside Delhi are getting tested here, hence the rise in the number of cases.

With 1,300 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 tally rose to over 1.45 lakh while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 4,111, authorities said on Sunday. The number of daily cases after dipping to three-figure count last weekend has again shown a rise in the last few days, recording in excess of 1,000. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday attributed the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital to "patients from outside getting tested here".

"There have been reports that coronavirus cases are increasing in the national capital. Many patients from outside Delhi are getting tested here, hence the rise in the number of cases. There is otherwise a decline in cases here," Jain told reporters. Also, the number of tests have shown a rise in the last few days and 24,592 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday. A total of 5,702 RT-PCR and 18,085 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the said period, the authorities said. Till now, the national capital has conducted 1,192,082 tests, which amounts to 62,741 tests per million population. The posiivity rate in the city is 5.46 per cent.

The total number of cases stands at 1,45,427. As many as 1,30,587 patients have either recovered from the disease or migrated. Out of 10,729 active cases, 5,462 are in home isolation, the authorities said. The recovery rate is 89.79 per cent.

On Saturday, the city registered 1,404 fresh cases and 16 deaths due to the disease. The number of active cases stood at 10,667. On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.

Delhi now has 472 containment zones..

