Wild elephant found unconscious given treatment

Coimbatore, Aug 9 (PTI): A 12-year-old elephant was found lying unconscious in the Boluvampatti forest range near here on Sunday and medical care was provided by the officials. The forest guards spotted the cow elephant while they were on rounds and informed the veterinarian with the forest department, sources said.

Dr Prabu went to the spot and found the elephant suffering from dehydration, the sources said. He administered glucose, antibiotics and vitamins following which the elephant began showing signs of improvement, they said.

However, the animal is being closely monitored, they added..