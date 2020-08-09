Jharkhand Guv, CM greet people on 'Vishwa Adivasi Divas'

Left Menu
Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of "Vishwa Adivasi Divas". At a separate function, the chief minister announced August 9 as state holiday every year. Garlanding the statues of Nilambar and Pitambar at the Mohrabadi ground and planting a sapling, Soren said the tribal society worship nature and it is a pride moment that people staying close to nature are celebrating the day.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:56 IST
Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of "Vishwa Adivasi Divas". Murmu praised the tribals for showing enthusiasm for education.

The governor inaugurated a book "Shikhar ko Chhute Tribals" by Sandeep Murarka. She said India has sent medicines to 50 countries to fight COVID-19 pandemic. At a separate function, the chief minister announced August 9 as state holiday every year.

Garlanding the statues of Nilambar and Pitambar at the Mohrabadi ground and planting a sapling, Soren said the tribal society worship nature and it is a pride moment that people staying close to nature are celebrating the day. Soren said the state government has been vigilant from the beginning against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the state government was committed to deal with every problem..

