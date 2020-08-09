Left Menu
Development News Edition

507 new cases take J-K's COVID-19 tally to 24,897; death toll rises to 472

Of the 507 new COVID-19 o farcases, 129 were reported from region and 378 persons were from the valley, officials said. The Union territory now has 7,422 active cases while 17,003 patients have recovered from the infection. The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest 155 new cases followed by 50 in Bandipora district..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-08-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 19:06 IST
507 new cases take J-K's COVID-19 tally to 24,897; death toll rises to 472

An increase of 507 coronavirus cases took the COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to 24,897, while 13 deaths due to the viral disease were recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said. Of the new deaths, 12 occurred in the Kashmir Valley and aone in the Jammu region, they said.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll in the Union Territory rose to 472, of which 437 were from the Valley and 35 from Jammu region. Among them, 64 had returned to the Union territory recently. Of the 507 new COVID-19 o farcases, 129 were reported from region and 378 persons were from the valley, officials said.

The Union territory now has 7,422 active cases while 17,003 patients have recovered from the infection. The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest 155 new cases followed by 50 in Bandipora district..

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

India tea plantation landslide death toll rises to 43

The death toll from landslide at a tea plantation in the southern Indian state of Kerala rose to 43 on Sunday with nearly two dozen people feared trapped, a senior official said.The landslide, caused by heavy rain, hit the plantation in Idd...

Kozhikode air crash: Co-pilot Akhilesh cremated in Mathura

Mortal remains of Akhilesh Kumar Sharma, the co-pilot of the Air India Express plane that crashed in Kozhikode two days ago, were consigned to flames here on Sunday. The last rites were perfomred at the Moksha Dham cremation centre and t...

One killed as van overturns

A van driver was killed when thevehicle overturned near Shankarpur village in Nagpur districtof Maharashtra, police said on SundayThe deceased Raja Chhannu Maraskolhe 35 was speedingat the time of the accident on Saturday evening, an offici...

Ghaziabad police chief addresses cops' grievances

The district police chief on Sunday said he held a meeting with policemen and settled their complaints, mainly related to leaves and heavy workloadAs many as 250 policemen were present at the meeting to express their grievances and issued f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020