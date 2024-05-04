Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to rally support in Jharkhand on May 7
Rahul Gandhi to visit Jharkhand on May 7 for election rallies in Chaibasa (Seeking votes for INDIA bloc in Singhbhum and Khunti) and Basia (Lohardaga). These seats along with Palamu to vote on May 13. INDIA bloc candidates include JMM's Joba Manjhi (Singhbhum), Congress' Kalicharan Munda (Khunti), and Sukhdev Bhagat (Lohardaga).
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Jharkhand on May 7 and address two election rallies, a party leader said on Saturday.
Gandhi will address a rally in Chaibasa, seeking votes for INDIA bloc candidates in Singhbhum and Khunti Lok Sabha seats. Later, he will address another rally at Basia in Lohardaga constituency, the party's in-charge for the state Ghulam Ahmad Mir told a press conference.
These three seats will vote on May 13 along with Palamu.
JMM's Joba Manjhi is the INDIA bloc candidate in Singhbhum against BJP's Geeta Kora, while Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda will fight BJP's Arjun Munda in Khunti.
In Lohardaga, Congress has fielded Sukhdev Bhagat against BJP's Samir Oraon.
Mir claimed that in the first two phases of the elections, the INDIA bloc, particularly the Congress, got a good response.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Jharkhand
- Election rallies
- BJP
- Congress
- Lok Sabha seats
- Singhbhum
- Khunti
- Lohardaga
- JMM
ALSO READ
"Maha Vikas Aghadi has no leadership...tension within Congress": Shiv Sena leader
Assam: AIUDF extends support to opposition candidates in key Lok Sabha seats to counter BJP
"Constitution was in danger during Congress rule," says BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad
They may claim anything, but the reality is that Congress leaders have accepted defeat even before announcement of polls: PM Modi
BJP leader Sumalatha Ambareesh expresses concern over murder of Congress corporator's daughter