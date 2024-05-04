Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to rally support in Jharkhand on May 7

Rahul Gandhi to visit Jharkhand on May 7 for election rallies in Chaibasa (Seeking votes for INDIA bloc in Singhbhum and Khunti) and Basia (Lohardaga). These seats along with Palamu to vote on May 13. INDIA bloc candidates include JMM's Joba Manjhi (Singhbhum), Congress' Kalicharan Munda (Khunti), and Sukhdev Bhagat (Lohardaga).

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-05-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 18:38 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Jharkhand on May 7 and address two election rallies, a party leader said on Saturday.

Gandhi will address a rally in Chaibasa, seeking votes for INDIA bloc candidates in Singhbhum and Khunti Lok Sabha seats. Later, he will address another rally at Basia in Lohardaga constituency, the party's in-charge for the state Ghulam Ahmad Mir told a press conference.

These three seats will vote on May 13 along with Palamu.

JMM's Joba Manjhi is the INDIA bloc candidate in Singhbhum against BJP's Geeta Kora, while Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda will fight BJP's Arjun Munda in Khunti.

In Lohardaga, Congress has fielded Sukhdev Bhagat against BJP's Samir Oraon.

Mir claimed that in the first two phases of the elections, the INDIA bloc, particularly the Congress, got a good response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

