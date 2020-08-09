Left Menu
Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

There have been no reports of any casualties so far, the official said. "Around 6:45 AM, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-08-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 19:07 IST
Pakistani troops shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, prompting a befitting response from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. There have been no reports of any casualties so far, the official said.

"Around 6:45 AM, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector. Indian Army retaliated befittingly," the spokesperson said. Later around 5:50 PM, Pakistan initiated small arms firing and mortar shelling in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors, the spokesperson said, adding that the Indian Army again gave a befitting reply.

Intense cross-border shelling was still going on when reports last came in, a police official said. People in the shelling-hit areas have been directed to stay inside underground bunkers or at other safe places to avoid any loss of life, he said.

