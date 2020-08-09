Slight drop in mercury after rains lash parts of Haryana, Punjab
The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab dropped slightly on Sunday after rains lashed several places in the two states, the Meteorological Department here said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which received light showers, recorded a high of 33.3 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Karnal received 90 mm rain and recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded 31 mm rain and a high of 34 degrees Celsius.
Hisar, which received 17 mm of rain, recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius. The industrial town received 16 mm rain.
Amritsar, which received 6 mm rain, recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 35.3 degrees Celsius. The weather department said more rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.
