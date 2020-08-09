Left Menu
Development News Edition

One killed, 7 injured in wall collapse caused by LPG explosion

Police suspect the gas was leaking from the cylinder over night. The blast took place in the flat belonging to Surwade family, but a person from Temkar family, residing in the adjoining apartment, died after the common wall collapsed due to the blast impact, the official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-08-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 19:58 IST
One killed, 7 injured in wall collapse caused by LPG explosion

A man was killed on Sunday when the wall of his flat collapsed after liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leaking from a cylinder in his neighbour's house exploded in Pimpri Chinchwad township in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said. Seven persons from both the families were injured in the incident which occurred in morning, an official said, adding that the LPG cylinder remained intact.

Prima facie, the blast occurred after a woman switched on an electric switch in her house located in a housing society in Dighi area, he said. Police suspect the gas was leaking from the cylinder over night.

The blast took place in the flat belonging to Surwade family, but a person from Temkar family, residing in the adjoining apartment, died after the common wall collapsed due to the blast impact, the official said. "The explosion took place around 7.30 am when one Archana Surwade switched on the electric switch in her flat.

The explosion was so powerful that the common wall between the flats of Surwades and Temkars collapsed," Dighi police station's senior inspector Vivek Lawand said on Sunday night. Prima facie, the woman did not turn on the gas stove as believed earlier, but switched on the electric switch which led to the explosion as the gas was leaking from the cylinder and accumulated inside her flat, he said.

Dnyaneshwar Temkar, who might have been near the wall, got trapped under its debris and died on the spot, he said. His eight-year-old daughter also received injuries, the official said.

Archana Surwade was seriously injured as she received around 80 per cent burns. Five other members of her family also received injuries, the official said..

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Draft EIA notification 'dangerous', 'disaster'; protest against it: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged people to protest the new Environment Impact Assessment EIA 2020 draft, saying it was dangerous and if notified, the long term consequences will be catastrophic. The draft EIA notification, whi...

India touches 7L COVID-19 tests in a day, nearly 500 tests were conducted per minute in last 24 hours

In a new high, India has scaled the peak of COVID-19 testing with more than seven lakh tests in a single day, the country has conducted nearly 500 tests per minute in the last 24 hours, a senior health ministry official said. Since the begi...

Messi set to recover from knock ahead of quarterfinals

Barcelona is unconcerned with the injury that Lionel Messi sustained in the Champions League match against Napoli. Messi took a hard knock to his lower left leg in the first half of the teams 3-1 win on Saturday. He was hit by Kalidou Kouli...

Chhattisgarh: Woman doctor hangs self in Ambikapur

A 38-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide in her home in Chhattisgarhs Ambikapur district, police said on Sunday. Dr Khushbu Singh was was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her house this morning, a Gandhinagar police stati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020