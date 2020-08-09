102-year-old freedom fighter from Jammu gets President's honour
"Freedom fighters contributed invaluably to the freedom struggle and we are all grateful and bow our heads before them for their sacrifices, dedication, and passion.
Authorities in Jammu on Sunday felicitated a centenarian freedom fighter on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind here, an official spokesman said. Punjab Singh (102), a resident of Kotli Bhagwan Singh village in R S Pura tehsil, was honored with a shawl and angavastram to mark the independence day felicitation by the President, the spokesman said.
He said Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Tahir Firdous along with Sub Divisional Magistrate, R S Pura, Ram Lal Sharma visited the home of the freedom fighter to bestow the honor. "Freedom fighters contributed invaluably to the freedom struggle and we are all grateful and bow our heads before them for their sacrifices, dedication, and passion. It is our responsibility to express our respect towards them," Firdous said.
