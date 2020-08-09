Chhattisgarh: Woman doctor hangs self in Ambikapur

A 38-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide in her home in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur district, police said on Sunday. Dr Khushbu Singh was was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her house this morning, a Gandhinagar police station official said.

"Singh, who was staying at her parents' home with her five-year-old son, went to sleep after having dinner on Saturday night. Her son found her hanging in the morning after which he called his grandmother who was asleep in another room. She was taken to Ambikapur Medical College hospital where she was declared dead on arrival," he said. "No suicide note has been found from the spot. She was posted at a health centre in Bariyo village in neighbouring Balrampur district. She married an Uttar Pradesh-based engineer in 2013. He works in Delhi and has been informed of the incident," the official added.