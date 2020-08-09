Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: Woman doctor hangs self in Ambikapur

Dr Khushbu Singh was was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her house this morning, a Gandhinagar police station official said. "Singh, who was staying at her parents' home with her five-year-old son, went to sleep after having dinner on Saturday night.

PTI | Ambikapur | Updated: 09-08-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 20:46 IST
Chhattisgarh: Woman doctor hangs self in Ambikapur

A 38-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide in her home in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur district, police said on Sunday. Dr Khushbu Singh was was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in her house this morning, a Gandhinagar police station official said.

"Singh, who was staying at her parents' home with her five-year-old son, went to sleep after having dinner on Saturday night. Her son found her hanging in the morning after which he called his grandmother who was asleep in another room. She was taken to Ambikapur Medical College hospital where she was declared dead on arrival," he said. "No suicide note has been found from the spot. She was posted at a health centre in Bariyo village in neighbouring Balrampur district. She married an Uttar Pradesh-based engineer in 2013. He works in Delhi and has been informed of the incident," the official added.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

350 Delhi Police personnel who will take part in guard of honour on I-Day quarantined

Three hundred fifty Delhi Police personnel who will be part of guard of honour at the Red Fort on August 15 have been quarantined at police colony in Delhi Cantonment in the view of COVID-19 pandemic, Special Commissioner of Police Armed Po...

AI Express says Kozhikode crash probe will take some time, mortal remains handed over to families

Air India Express said Sunday the mortal remains of the 16 passengers killed in a plane crash in Kozhikode have been handed over to their families, and added that authorities were investigation the accident but it will take some time to com...

Ecuador navy surveils huge Chinese fishing fleet near Galapagos

Ecuadors navy is conducting surveillance of a massive Chinese fishing fleet that is operating near the protected waters of the Galapagos Islands, amid concerns about the environmental impact of fishing in the area of the ecologically sensit...

Promoter group Khaitan family's stake in Eveready falls below 10 pc

Promoter group Khaitan familys stake in Eveready Industries has slipped below 10 per cent after IndusInd Bank acquired nearly 8 per cent stake by invoking pledged shares of the battery maker, according to stock market data. Williamson Magor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020