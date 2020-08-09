New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9 pm:

These are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation DEL20 VIRUS-LD CASES Record 64,399 new COVID cases; 861 deaths New Delhi: With a highest single-day spike of 64,399 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 21 lakh on Sunday, while the death toll climbed to 43,379 with 861 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said. MDS8 KL-RAINS-TOLL Death toll in landslide in Idukki district rises to 28 Kochi: The death toll in the massive landslide that destroyed a row of 20 houses of tea estate workers in the high range Idukki district of Kerala rose to 28 on Sunday with two more bodies being retrieved from the debris. . DEL98 RJ-FAMILY-2NDLD DEAD 11 members of Pak Hindu migrant family found dead in Jodhpur Jodhpur: Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Sunday morning, police said. .

DEL97 DEF-RAJNATH-LD INDIGENISATION PM to present new outline for a self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath Singh New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday. . DEL44 DEF-LD RAJNATH Restrictions announced on import of 101 defence items, boost to domestic manufacturing New Delhi: In a major push to promote the domestic defence industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms including light combat helicopters, transport aircraft, conventional submarines and cruise missiles by 2024. .

DEL95 PM-ANDAMAN-LD BJP Andaman and Nicobar strategically imp, will play important role in self-reliant India campaign: PM New Delhi: Noting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are strategically located for trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the region is going to be developed as a "maritime and startup hub" as he highlighted his government's development initiatives for it. . DEL94 CONG-SONIA Sonia Gandhi to remain interim chief till 'proper procedure' for electing prez is implemented: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president till such time a "proper procedure" is implemented in the "not too distant future" to elect a party chief. .

DEL88 CONG-LEADERSHIP-LD THAROOR Congress must find full-term president to arrest perception of being 'rudderless': Tharoor New Delhi: The Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is "adrift and rudderless", senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. By Asim Kamal MDS16 AP-VIRUS-3RD LD FIRE MISHAP 10 patients killed in fire at COVID care facility in AP Amaravati: As many as 10 patients died at a star hotel converted to a coronavirus treatment centre here on Sunday when panic-stricken inmates tried to flee a fire suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, the government said. . DEL99 DL-VIRUS-LD DELHI Delhi sees marginal rise in COVID-19 cases; Kejriwal says situation under control New Delhi: With Delhi recording marginal rise in coronavirus cases in recent days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the COVID-19 situation is under control and asserted that in case it takes a turn for the worse, the AAP government is prepared to deal with any crisis. .

DEL61 PM-3RDLD FARMERS PM launches Rs 1 lakh cr financing facility under Agri-Infra Fund New Delhi: Asserting that the government's agri-reforms are focussed on empowering small farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agri-Infra Fund that will help create post-harvest infrastructure in villages and generate jobs. . MDS20 TN-KANIMOZHI-3RD LD OFFICER CISF official asked if I am Indian as I don't know Hindi: DMK MP Kanimozhi Chennai/New Delhi: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday alleged that a CISF official asked her if "she was an Indian" as she could not speak Hindi, while the paramilitary force ordered an enquiry asserting that it is not its policy to insist upon any particular language. .

Foreign FGN19 LANKA-3RDLD RAJAPAKSA Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, cements family's grip on power Colombo: Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in on Sunday as Sri Lanka's new prime minister at a centuries-old Buddhist temple after his party won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections that allowed the influential family to consolidate power for the next five years. . FGN25 NEPAL-JAISHANKAR India dismisses controversy over Jaishankar's remarks on Buddha Kathmandu: India on Sunday dismissed the controversy over the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, saying External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks on him was about “our shared Buddhist heritage" and there's "no doubt" that the founder of Buddhism was born in Nepal's Lumbini. .

Sports SPO-CRI-ICC-BOARD-PREVIEW ICC Board Meet: Nomination process, simple majority or 2/3rd on agenda Dubai: Finalising the nomination process to elect Shashank Manohar's successor as the next independent chairman of the world cricket body is the sole agenda for the ICC Board, which will meet virtually on Monday. PTI HDA. .