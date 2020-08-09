Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS chief asks cadres to reach out to students: functionary

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asked 'swayamsewaks' to reach out to students, especially in rural areas in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to promote social harmony and water conservation during a meeting held here with senior office-bearers, a functionary said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 21:08 IST
RSS chief asks cadres to reach out to students: functionary
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asked 'swayamsewaks' to reach out to students, especially in rural areas in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to promote social harmony and water conservation during a meeting held here with senior office-bearers, a functionary said. Bhagwat, who is on a two-day visit of Bhopal which began on Saturday, held talks with Sangh'a office-bearers from Madhya Bharat and Malwa Prants (regions) at Thengdi Bhawan.

RSS Madhya Bharat Prant chief Satish Pimplikar said Bhagwat asked Swayamsewaks (volunteers) to reach out to students of schools, especially in rural areas of the two Prants, and to educate them. Bhagwat observed the current academic session was almost lost due to the pandemic, according to Pimplikar.

The Sangh chief asked leaders from the two Prants to involve people like professors, retired professors, and retired government officials to teach students in need, another functionary said. The RSS chief also called for planting of saplings for protection of environment.

Bhagwat also stressed to run a campaign for water conservation and for discontinuing the use of plastic (bags) amongother issues, he said. Besides, he asked the two prants to work to strengthen social harmony and family values in their respective areas, the functionary said.

Bhagwat reviewed the welfare work carried out by swayamsewaks during this testing time of COVID-19, he added. Pimplikar said physical distancing and other protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus were maintained at the meeting.

After the COVID-19 pandemic led to enforcement of lockdowns in the country, Bhagwat has again started reaching out to cadres by holding small meetings, sources said. The Sangh was not hosting its daily 'shakhas' (assemblies) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the functionary pointed out.

Bhagwat is expected to hold discussions with top functionaries of 'Mahakoshal' (in MP) and Chhattisgarh Prants that fall under the Madhya 'Kshetra' of the Sangh at Raipur later this month, he said. The functionary said the RSS has divided the country into 11 'Kshetras'.

Bhagwat, who arrived here on Saturday late night, will leave the state capital on Monday.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

BJP, Hindu outfits chant 'Kavacham,' observe 'Vel Puja'

Cadres and supporters of the BJP and various Hindu outfits on Sunday chanted the Kanda Sashti Kavacham hymn andheld a Vel Puja across Tamil Nadu. Amid chants of Vetri Vel and Veera Vel, the Kavacham, a prayer song in praise of Lord Muruga s...

China targeting U.S. election infrastructure with cyberattacks, says O'Brien

Chinese government-linked hackers have been targeting U.S. election infrastructure ahead of the 2020 presidential election, White House National Security Adviser Robert OBrien said on Sunday, indicating a more active level of alleged Chines...

COVID: Delhi BJP hits out at AAP govt for 'running away' from responsibility

The Delhi BJP on Sunday attacked Health Minister Satyendar Jain for claiming that patients from outside the city are the reason for the rise in COVID-19 cases here, and alleged that the AAP government was running away from its responsibilit...

One more MP minister tests COVID-19 positive, fourth so far

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday said he has tested COVID-19 positive. He shared the information on his Twitter handle.Sarang is the fourth member of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans council of ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020