RSS chief asks cadres to reach out to students: functionary

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asked 'swayamsewaks' to reach out to students, especially in rural areas in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to promote social harmony and water conservation during a meeting held here with senior office-bearers, a functionary said. Bhagwat, who is on a two-day visit of Bhopal which began on Saturday, held talks with Sangh'a office-bearers from Madhya Bharat and Malwa Prants (regions) at Thengdi Bhawan.

RSS Madhya Bharat Prant chief Satish Pimplikar said Bhagwat asked Swayamsewaks (volunteers) to reach out to students of schools, especially in rural areas of the two Prants, and to educate them. Bhagwat observed the current academic session was almost lost due to the pandemic, according to Pimplikar.

The Sangh chief asked leaders from the two Prants to involve people like professors, retired professors, and retired government officials to teach students in need, another functionary said. The RSS chief also called for planting of saplings for protection of environment.

Bhagwat also stressed to run a campaign for water conservation and for discontinuing the use of plastic (bags) amongother issues, he said. Besides, he asked the two prants to work to strengthen social harmony and family values in their respective areas, the functionary said.

Bhagwat reviewed the welfare work carried out by swayamsewaks during this testing time of COVID-19, he added. Pimplikar said physical distancing and other protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus were maintained at the meeting.

After the COVID-19 pandemic led to enforcement of lockdowns in the country, Bhagwat has again started reaching out to cadres by holding small meetings, sources said. The Sangh was not hosting its daily 'shakhas' (assemblies) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the functionary pointed out.

Bhagwat is expected to hold discussions with top functionaries of 'Mahakoshal' (in MP) and Chhattisgarh Prants that fall under the Madhya 'Kshetra' of the Sangh at Raipur later this month, he said. The functionary said the RSS has divided the country into 11 'Kshetras'.

Bhagwat, who arrived here on Saturday late night, will leave the state capital on Monday.