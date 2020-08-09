6 red rebels arrested in Jharkhand; arms and ammunition seized

Six red rebels belonging to two banned outfits were arrested in Jharkhand on Sunday and arms and ammunition were seized, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police personnel arrested CPI (Maoist) cadre Chhotu Manji alias Sahdeo alias Nishikant at Jageshwar Vihar in Tuti-Jharna police station area in Bokaro district, they said.

Based on his revelations during interrogation, security forces launched raids in Masalia and Shikaripara police station areas in Dumka district and seized one Self- loading Rifle (SLR), three INSAS rifles, one carbine, 357 cartridges and 1,675 detonators, Dumka Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said. In another incident, Five Naxals of the banned Jharkhand Prastuti Committee (JPC) outfit were arrested in Hazaribag district, Superintendent of Police Karthik S said.

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel nabbed JPC's self-styled zonal commander Purushottam Ganjhu alias Basant Ganjhu and four of his associates from their hideout in Barkagaon police station area, the officer said. Five firearms including .762 mm and .765 mm pistols and 23 cartridges were seized, he said.