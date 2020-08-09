Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases rise by 153 to 27,898; three die

The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district reached 27,898 on Sunday with addition of 153 new cases, the Gujarat health department said. With three deaths in the day, the toll mounted to 1,633, it said.

A total of 106 patients were discharged in the day, including 99 in the city and 7 in rural areas, taking the number of recovered cases in the district to 22,499. 138 of the 153 fresh cases were reported from Ahmedabad city while 15 cases were found in rural areas, as per the department.

All three fatalities were reported from the city. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad civic body on Sunday sealed Central Mall in the city for allegedly flouting social distancing guidelines.

The civic body had earlier initiated similar action against another mall and some establishments. The number of COVID-9 cases in rural areas now stand at 1,420 and that of recoveries at 1,250, the district Panchayat said, adding that 58 people have died so far.