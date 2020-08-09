Ready to face any possible flood situation: Kasargod administration

Kerala's Kasaragod is all set to face any flood-related issues that may arise, said District Collector (DC) Dr D Sajith Babu on Sunday after the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the area. "We are ready to face any issue, should they arise. Yesterday the low lying areas were flooded but the police, the fire department, revenue department, the municipality and local people intervened and shifted the affected people," DC Babu said.

He further added that camps had been opened in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. "Heavy rain alert has been issued for the next three days. We request all departments to engage in relief work. People are requested to avoid unnecessary travel by road as trees are being uprooted. A new control room has opened in Kanjangad to coordinate actions," he added.

The Indian Meteorological had earlier tweeted, "Under the influence of strong southwesterly/westerly monsoon flow prevailing over the Arabian Sea, scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely to continue over Kerala & Mahe during next 24 hours and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls likely during subsequent 24 hours." (ANI)