Boy among three saved from drowning in J-K

Three persons, including a boy, were on Sunday saved from drowning after they were caught in a flash flood following rains in Rajouri and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. A boy along with his four goats was trapped in the middle of a river due to sudden rise in the water level near the Darhal bridge in Rajouri district, the officials said. They said the boy and his goats were rescued after several hours of hectic efforts by local residents and police. The officials said the Nagrota police also successfully rescued two persons who were trapped in the Tawi river in Jammu. Shamasdin and Laden, both residents of Nagrota in the outskirts of Jammu city, were rescued by local police with the assistance of SDRF teams which swung into action after getting information that the duo was trapped in the middle of the river due to sudden increase in the water level following rains in the catchment area, they said.