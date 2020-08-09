Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kozhikode plane crash: Condition of 14 passengers critical, says Malappuram Collector

The condition of at least 14 passengers of the ill-fated Air India Express flight that crashed while attempting to land at the Karipur airport here, remains critical, Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said on Sunday.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 21:54 IST
Kozhikode plane crash: Condition of 14 passengers critical, says Malappuram Collector
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The condition of at least 14 passengers of the ill-fated Air India Express flight that crashed while attempting to land at the Karipur airport here, remains critical, Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said on Sunday. Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot of the AIE flight from Dubai lost their lives, when it overshot the tabletop runway at the airport here while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions on Friday night.

"Till now, 49 people have been discharged from various hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode. The condition of 14 people remains critical," Gopalakrishnan told PTI. The remaining 109 people are under treatment at different hospitals.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and the co-pilot, lost their lives in the plane crash. Air India Express on Sunday said the mortal remains of 16 passengers, who lost their lives in the plane crash, have been handed over to their families.

The bodies of the pilot and co-pilot of the AIE flight, were handed over to their families on Saturday. The remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were cremated on Sunday with attendance from all family members as well as officials of Air India and Air India Express at Mathura, his hometown, it said.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Donors pledge 'major' emergency aid for blast-stricken Lebanon

World powers agreed at an emergency donor conference on Sunday to provide major resources to help Beirut recover from the massive explosion that destroyed swathes of the city, pledging not to fail Lebanons people.Lebanon was already mired i...

Study finds bone drug may be beneficial for knee osteoarthritis

Bisphosphonates -- the drugs that prevent the loss of bone density and used to treat osteoporosis and similar diseases appear to be safe and beneficial for osteoarthritis patients, in a recent study. Osteoarthritis OA is the most common for...

AP registers highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Andhra Pradesh crossed two grim milestones vis-a-vis COVID-19, registering its highest daily spike, while deaths from the dreaded contagion crossed 2,000. Incidentally, tragedy struck a covid care centre in the state on Sunday when a fire k...

Sonia Gandhi to remain interim chief till 'proper procedure' for electing prez is implemented: Cong

The Congress on Sunday said Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president till such time a proper procedure is implemented in the not too distant future to elect a party chief. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, during an online medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020