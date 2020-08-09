16-yr-old assaulted by man in Delhi

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man known to her in Northwest Delhi, police said on Sunday. The accused, who lives in the same locality, was arrested on Friday, two days after the incident.

On Wednesday, the man called the girl to meet him but when she refused, he went to her place and took her to his home and sexually assaulted her. Later, he dropped her outside a hospital and fled. "We received a call from the hospital. The girl suffered injuries in her private parts but is stable now," a senior police official said.

He said a case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl has got six-seven stitches on her lower abdomen, the officer said, adding that she has been discharged.

The incident has come to light days after another minor was sexually assaulted and brutally injured by a man in outer Delhi. The 12-year-old victim is undergoing treatment at AIIMS here..