Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 177 with 9 more fatalities

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 177, a state government bulletin said. A total of 530 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,156, it said.

Jharkhand now has 8,981 active coronavirus cases, while 8,998 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. The mortality rate is 0.97 per cent and the recovery rate 49.38 per cent, it added.