Muraleedharan raises concerns over lack of power supply in landslide-hit Idukki

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday raised concerns over inadequate healthcare facilities, road infrastructure in Kerala and claimed that people weren't receiving power supply amid landslide in Idukki.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 08:47 IST
MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday raised concerns over inadequate healthcare facilities, road infrastructure in Kerala and claimed that people weren't receiving power supply amid landslide in Idukki. Muraleedharan also targeted the Kerala Electricity Minister MM Mani stating that Idukki does not have an uninterrupted supply of electricity and areas hit by landslide did not have power for more than four days.

43 persons lost their lives after a landslide, triggered by torrential rains, occurred in a residential area in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district "Idukki, the home district of Kerala's Electricity Minister, MM Mani does not have uninterrupted supply of electricity. The landslide areas did not have power for more than four days," Muraleedharan tweeted.

"The State of Kerala, which boasts of being number one, in healthcare failed the poor, innocent & hardworking people of Idukki. Both LDF & UDF deprived them of basic healthcare," he tweeted. The Minister also said that Munnar, a renowned tourist destination in India and abroad, does not have proper road connectivity to its villages.

"Munnar, a renowned tourist destination in India & abroad, does not have proper road connectivity to its villages. It's shameful that a road bridge that collapsed during 2018 floods is yet to be connected. Road situation is so bad, that no emergency service can reach on time," he tweeted. (ANI)

