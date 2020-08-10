8 held for extortion

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly abducting a man and extorting an amount of over Rs 2 lakh from his family in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday

The suspects were arrested on Sunday and a case has been registered in the Budhana police station, an officer said

Lokendra was held hostage and an extortion money of Rs 2.20 lakh was demanded last Friday. An amount of Rs 1.78 lakh and a pistol have been recovered, the officer said. PTI CORRHMB