NDMA warns of heavy rainfall in parts of country

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a weather warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across the country as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:20 IST
Weather warning issued by IMD. (Photo/ IMD Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a weather warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across the country as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Coastal and South interior Karnataka and Kerala," said the IMD in a tweet today morning.

It further said in the tweet, "Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, West Bengal." "Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka," it added. (ANI)

