Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in some parts in next 2 hours

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Tundla, Noida, Bhiwani, Panipat, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Bharatpur, Narnaul and Karnal during next two hour, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 13:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Tundla, Noida, Bhiwani, Panipat, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Bharatpur, Narnaul and Karnal during next two hour, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Monday. Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Yamunanagar and Saharanpur during the next two hours, it predicted.

Heavy rainfall would occur at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, West Bengal, IMD said. "Strong Wind (40-50 kmph) likely over Northwest and Northeast Arabian Sea. Squally Weather (40-50 kmph) over West Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture there," IMD said in its weather forecast. (ANI)

