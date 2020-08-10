Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC questions defence sector reforms, says ordnance factories undermined in past 5 yrs

Senior TMC leader and the party's national spokesperson Saugata Roy said the central government should create a "proper roadmap" to make India's indigenous defence sector self-reliant. In a major reform initiative to boost the domestic defence industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms including artillery guns, assault rifles, transport aircraft and sonar systems.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:26 IST
TMC questions defence sector reforms, says ordnance factories undermined in past 5 yrs

A day after the Centre imposed restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms, the Trinamool Congress on Monday sought to know if the country's defence industry has the ability to produce these items. Senior TMC leader and the party's national spokesperson Saugata Roy said the central government should create a "proper roadmap" to make India's indigenous defence sector self-reliant.

In a major reform initiative to boost the domestic defence industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms including artillery guns, assault rifles, transport aircraft and sonar systems. "The announcement might sound good, but there are a few things that have to be looked into. The Centre has put an embargo on 101 items, but the question remains whether our indigenous defence sector has the ability to produce those items. If not, what is the Union government doing to enhance its capabilities," the senior TMC leader told PTI.

Roy, a veteran parliamentarian and former union minister, claimed that attempts have been made to undermine the countrys ordnance factories over the last five years. "On one hand, you talk of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self- reliant India) and on the other, you weaken our ordnance factories instead of strengthening them. This is unacceptable," he said.

Efforts should be made to build fighter jets, submarines and other high-end defence products in India, the Lok Sabha MP from Dum Dum insisted. "If the country lacks capability, foreign companies will set up units in India and sell their products to us. That won't serve the purpose. The government must come up with a proper roadmap to make the defence sector self-reliant," he added.

The defence minister had on Sunday said that the domestic defence industry would receive contracts worth almost Rs four lakh crore within the next five to seven years as a result of the decision to prune the import list of military platforms and equipment. He also said that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure that timelines for domestic production of equipment identified under the negative list for import are met, adding the measures will include a co-ordinated mechanism for hand- holding of the industry by the defence services.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

BSE StAR MF launches direct investment portal for corporates

Leading bourse BSE on Monday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has launched a direct investment portal for corporates, which will simplify the investment process. The portal -- StAR MF Corp Direct -- will simplify and provi...

Cochin Shipyard Apr-Jun profit down 65 pc to Rs 42.64 cr

The countrys largest commercial shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard Limited CSL on Monday reported a 64.54 percent dip in standalone profit at Rs 42.64 crore in three months ended June, adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and subse...

Lebanon's cabinet under pressure as ministers quit and anger grows over Beirut blast

Lebanese called for protests outside Baabda palace on Monday to demand President Michel Aoun step down after a massive explosion that has ignited anti-government protests and resignations by several ministers, with the justice minister the ...

One dead after altercation over pigs in Shahabad Dairy area in Delhi

One person died while another one was injured after they indulged in an altercation with three brothers over pigs in the Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi, the police said on Monday. According to the police, a PCR call regarding a firing was rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020