245 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

As many as 245 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Puducherry on Monday, according to the Union Territory's (UT) Health Department.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:54 IST
Representative picture.. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherry stands at 5,624 including 2,180 active cases and 3,355 recoveries.

So far, 89 lives have been claimed by the infection in the Union Territory. (ANI)

