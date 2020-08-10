Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 84-year-old has been admitted to the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital here.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," Mukherjee tweeted. "I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," the Congress leader, who was the president from 2012-17, said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala along with several other party leaders wished a speedy recovery to Mukherjee. "We wish former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Abhijeet Mukherjee, the son of the former president, also tweeted, "I wish my father a speedy recovery ! I appeal to all my countrymen to pray for his speedy recovery & good health." Several leaders from across the political spectrum also wished him a speedy recovery. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "I have come to know former President of India Sh. Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery." "Wishing Sri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery. I am sure he will be out of this sooner than later," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Union minister Piyush Goyal also wished good health for Mukherjee, and said he is confident that the former president will quickly recover from the virus. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, "Astonishing and matter of concern that former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID per press reports. Very active, regular walker, wish him quick recovery and restful convalescence."