2 members of gang supplying arms to criminals held; illegal weapons seized: Police

Two members of a gang supplying arms to criminals were arrested and countrymade pistols, revolvers and guns seized from their possession in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The gang used to supply arms to criminals in several districts of the National Capital Region, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the Tronica city police of Loni sub-division arrested the two men -- Aarif alias Munda and Amir -- from the Ghitoura village cut on Sunday night, he said. During interrogation, the accused told the police that the gang is run by Sarfaraz, a native of Mansurpur town in Muzaffarnagar district, who provides the illegal arms to the other gang members.

The gang charges Rs 50,000 for a country made pistol, Rs 25,000 for a gun and Rs 5,000 for a revolver, the duo told the police. The police have seized two .32-bore pistols, seven .315-bore countrymade revolvers and three 12-bore guns from the bags the two mend were carrying.

The accused would also be booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, the SSP said. The police are looking into the criminal antecedents of the buyers, he said, adding that Sarfaraz, the gang leader, would be nabbed soon.