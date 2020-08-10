New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm:

These are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation DEL9 VIRUS-CASES 62,064 new COVID cases; 1,007 deaths New Delhi: India's novel coronavirus tally crossed the 22-lakh mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said. . DEL47 RAHUL-SACHIN PILOT Rebel Cong leader Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough. .

DEL26 PM 2NDLD ANDAMAN PM Modi inaugurates first ever optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first ever undersea optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par with services in the mainland. . DEL3 RAHUL-EIA EIA draft must be withdrawn to stop 'environmental destruction': Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday stepped up his attack on the Centre over the draft environment impact assessment (EIA), saying it must be withdrawn to stop "environmental destruction". .

DEL49 VIRUS-2NDLD MUKHERJEE Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19 New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 84-year-old has been admitted to the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital here. . DEL38 ED-SUSHANT-LD RHEA Sushant’s death: Rhea, family appear for round two of questioning by ED in money laundering case Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday began a fresh round of questioning of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in connection with its probe in a money laundering case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. .

MDS1 TN-POLICE-DEATHS-SSI SSI arrested over Sathankulam custodial torture succumbs to coronavirus Madurai (TN): A special sub-inspector, one of the 10 police personnel arrested in connection with the alleged custodial torture and subsequent death of a father-son duo, and undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died here on Monday, police said. . DEL54 JK-BJP-RESIGNATIONS Several BJP workers in Kashmir resign after attacks by militants Srinagar: Nearly a dozen BJP workers in Kashmir have resigned from the party following recent attacks on village-level leaders by militants, which prompted the party to suggest “hostel-type” secure accommodation for its members and their families in each district in the Valley. .

DEL2 JK-SHOT SUCCUMB Budgam attack: BJP worker succumbs to injuries Srinagar: A BJP worker, who was shot at by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Monday, police said. . DEL56 JK-FAESAL Shah Faesal steps down as JKPM president Srinagar: Shah Faesal, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and floated the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) last year, has resigned as its president, the party said on Monday. .

DEL51 RURAL INDIA- SURVEY Overwhelming majority of rural Indians satisfied with Modi govt's steps to fight COVID-19: Survey New Delhi: An overwhelming majority of rural Indians are satisfied with the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government as well as state governments to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, despite facing hardships that forced some to sell land, phones and watches, and take loans from neighbours to get by, according to a nationwide survey unveiled on Monday. . Business DEL22 BIZ-PATANJALI-IPL Patanjali considering bidding for IPL title sponsorship New Delhi: Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved is considering to bid for the title sponsorship of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a company official. .

Legal LGD9 SC-RAJASTHAN-MLAS Rajasthan political row: SC to hear tomorrow pleas on merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said it would tomorrow hear the petitions filed on the issue relating to merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress in Rajasthan last year. . Foreign FGN13 VIRUS-LANKA-PARLIAMENT Sri Lanka's new Parliament session to commence on Aug 20 with strict COVID-19 health precautions Colombo: Sri Lanka's new Parliament will meet for the first time on August 20 with strict COVID-19 health protocols and no visitors will be allowed, a senior official said on Monday. .

FGN23 LANKA-WICKREMESINGHE-UNP Ex-Lankan PM Wickremesinghe to resign from UNP leadership after party's crushing defeat in elections Colombo: Sri Lanka's four-time former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday decided to resign from the United National Party (UNP) leadership after 26 years at the helm following the party's crushing defeat in the August 5 election. PTI HDA. .