UP: Amroha woman given up for dead found alive

An Amroha woman whose relatives were arrested for honour killing after she was declared dead by police over eight months ago has turned up alive. Police have reopened the case and the officer who had investigated the matter has been suspended, a senior officer said. Her father, a farmer and a resident of Adampur’s Malakpur village in the district, had lodged a complaint with police on February 6, 2019 that his daughter had gone missing.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case of kidnapping against six people as the girl could not be located. However, on December 28, police arrested her father, brother and another relative, accusing them of honour killing.

They claimed that the father-son duo have confessed to killing her, saying they stuffed her body in a bag and threw it into the Ganga. Police had then shown "her clothes" and some "illegal arms" to substantiate the investigation. However, to everyone’s surprise, she appeared at a nearby village with a child on Friday.

The girl said she had fled with her lover to Delhi after marriage. SP Dr Vipin Tada said the case has been reopened and a high-level inquiry has been started by the additional SP in this regard.

The then Adampur SHO who had investigated the case has been suspended, he said, adding that the girl will be produced before a court for further action. Proceedings for the release of those arrested have been initiated while a case will be registered against her husband for marrying a minor, he added.

In another such case, a Bulandshahr woman given up for dead after her family wrongly identified a body stuffed in suitcase had turned out be alive a few days ago..