Man booked for bid to kill own son

A 38-year-old man has been booked for allegedly trying to kill his teenage son over a domestic dispute here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The accused Ejaz Ahmed Abdul Vahil Ansari, a resident of Nalasopara area, and his wife used to quarrel a lot, a Thane district police official said.

Ansari's wife had left his house with their son earlier this month and has been staying with her parents. On August 8, Ansari forcibly took away his 14-year-old son from his wife and tried to kill him by strangulating him with a stole, the official said.

A case has been registered while Ansari is yet to be arrested..