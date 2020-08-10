Assam governor administers oath to Information Commissioner, APSC member

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi onMonday administered the oath of office to Debeswar Malakar asa new member of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) andSamudra Gupta Kashyap as state Information Commissioner, anofficial of the Raj Bhavan said

APSC Chairman Pallab Bhattacharya, State ChiefInformation Commissioner A P Rout, APSC members Sanjib GohainBoruah and Niranjan Kalita, Principal Secretary AdministrativeReforms and Training Department Niraj Verma and other seniorgovernment officials were present on the occasion.