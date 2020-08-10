Bulandshahr SP tests COVID-19 positive

Bulandshahr SP tests COVID-19 positivePTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:14 IST
Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shivram Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, a health official said on Monday
The SP's sample results were confirmed positive for the infection late on Sunday night, Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhavtosh Sankhdhar said
He was not feeling well for the last few days after which his sample was sent for examination, the official added. HDA
