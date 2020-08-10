Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC rejects plea to reconsider decision to set up smog towers in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea to reconsider its earlier decision of setting up of smog tower in Delhi to deal with or control the air pollution in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:21 IST
SC rejects plea to reconsider decision to set up smog towers in Delhi
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea to reconsider its earlier decision of setting up of smog tower in Delhi to deal with or control the air pollution in the national capital. Senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan, appearing for a petitioner against installation of smog towers, submitted before the court that it will lead to money for Chinese companies and that it has no scientific basis.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, rejecting the plea and said that "the prayer is meritless. We are not recalling our orders. Dismissed." During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the central government informed the Supreme Court that work for setting up of the tower has started. Mehta said that a joint affidavit has been filed by the Centre and the Central Pollution Control Board.

"On August 8, site survey work was over. Collection of soil samples is underway and geo-technical investigation is going on for the circle design... this is because it needs a structural stability. We are on the process of appointing an architect to make site drawing, etc," Mehta said. Mehta said that IIT Bombay and TATA projects have also tied up with University of Minnesota as it is a patent protected innovation and the University has agreed to share the technology. "University of Minnesota will also release the supply schedule," he said.

The apex court, which was hearing matters rising out of a PIL filed by environmentalist MC Mehta in 1985 on the issue of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, then posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday as it did not have a copy of the affidavit by the central government. Meanwhile, the Punjab government submitted that it is facing financial problem due to COVID-19 and not in a position to provide subsides to farmer to purchase machinaries to deal with stubble burning problem.

The court directed Delhi Chief Secretary to file affidavit on the present status of 13 pollution hotspots in the city and steps taken to control the pollution level. "What steps have been taken. We wanted affidavit on all issues, not just stubble burning... We want involvement of center on formulation of rules/law to prevent and confiscate vehicles running on kerosene," the bench asked.

The top court observed that Kerosene run vehicles cannot ply on roads. "It's a sinister thing. These vehicles should be confiscated. If it's allowed things will never approve," it added asking the Centre, Delhi government and Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority to file report on air pollution aspect. The Delhi government also told the court that action plans have been created for all the pollution hotspots in the national capital, to which Justice Mishra said that they have seen some hotspots have reduced in size but pollution not reduced in entirety.

"We have taken several steps to reduce traffic congestion, open waste etc. District commissioners made individually responsible. Right now due to lockdown air pollution is down, AQI is at 100. But we will continue taking action in the coming days," Delhi Chief Secretary told the court. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

20,000 paper birds help fund COVID-19 units at Belgium hospital

A flock of 20,000 multicoloured origami birds has been installed in a cathedral in Brussels, Belgium, as part of a fundraising artwork that has paid for two COVID-19 units at a local hospital.Suspended from the ceiling of the medieval Cathe...

Face masks now required outdoors at crowded Paris locations

From the most romantic spots along the Seine to popular shopping streets, residents and visitors in Paris were required to wear face masks in some outdoor areas of the French capital starting Monday amid an uptick in reported coronavirus ca...

Himachal likely to receive extremely heavy rains on Tuesday

Light to moderate rain occurred in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with Una recording the highest rainfall in the state at 91mm, the Meteorological Centre here said. Dharamshala received 13mm rain, Dalhousie and Sundernagar 12mm each,...

ICICI Bank sets floor price at Rs 351.36 for QIP

The second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Monday set the floor price at Rs 351.36 per share for its proposed share sale to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore. The floor price for the qualified institutional placement QIP of shares is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020