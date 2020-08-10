Left Menu
Those who question Mumbai police's efficiency, don't know its history: Shiva Sena's Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that those who question the efficiency of the Mumbai Police, don't know its history.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:23 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that those who question the efficiency of the Mumbai Police, don't know its history. Speaking to ANI, Raut said that Mumbai Police has existed from the time of British Rule and is very professional.

"Those who are questioning the efficiency of Mumbai Police, don't know its history. This force has existed since British Rule and has been a very professional one. They did not spare anyone with a criminal record," Raut told. He asked when Mumbai Police is conducting investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case what is the need of filing FIR in Bihar.

"CBI has filed an FIR. That is their helplessness. It comes under the Central government and Central government has its own helplessness. Bihar government requested for CBI investigation when it is not related to Bihar government. It is like Mere angne me tumhara kya kaam hai," he said. "Sushant Singh Rajput case in going on in Mumbai, Mumbai Police is investigating and probe is not over yet. What is the need of filing FIR in Bihar? Have faith in police. Police is police whether it is of Mumbai or Bihar," he said.

Speaking about the fact that FIR has not been registered against anyone yet, Raut said that let the investigation be completed first. "Let the probe be completed first. Against whom do we file FIR? Let the injustice be done with someone else like this? It must happen in Bihar but not in Maharashtra," he said.

"Those who talk about raising in Parliament that black money is used in Bollywood industry... Was Sushant Singh Rajput living on black money? How do you fight election?" he asked further. Based on the complaint of Rajput's father KK Singh, an FIR had been registered against Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six accused including Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Rajput's death. The investigating agency has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

