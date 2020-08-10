Left Menu
Thief accidentally kills self while cutting bank strong room

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said. "The thief died after accidentally getting hit by the electric cutter he was using to cut the strong room of the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank branch located at Sangam Crossroads here,"said S S Anand, inspector, Varasiya police station.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:41 IST
A thief accidentally killed himself by slashing his neck from the electric cutter he was using to cut down the strong room of a private bank here in Gujarat, police said Monday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said.

"The thief died after accidentally getting hit by the electric cutter he was using to cut the strong room of the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank branch located at Sangam Crossroads here,"said S S Anand, inspector, Varasiya police station. According to him, the thief had cut through the inner plate of the strong room.

The cutter likely stopped after the wire moved. He went to fix it, and was coming back through the narrow passage leading up to the strong room when the moving cutter in his hand accidentally hit him in the neck, killing him on the spot, he said. The body of the thief, identified as Nitin Vora, was found by the bank manager covered in blood inside the strong room around 1 am on Sunday, the inspector said.

The manager, who was sent to the bank by its vigilance staff who saw the activity on the CCTV, informed the police who reached the spot around 1:30 am, Anand said. The police officer said that a case was registered against the thief under IPC sections 380 (theft) and 511 (attempt to commit offence). The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, he added.

